Hot on the heels of its new lineup of Alexa enabled products, Amazon is also releasing a new 10-inch tablet and bringing its slate of kids tablets from the U.S.
The new 10-inch tablet is called the All-New Fire HD 10, which has a 30 percent faster processor, a new Wi-Fi modem and a new picture-in-picture mode.
The new tablet features an octa-core processor with 2.0 GHz clock speeds. To supplement this, Amazon has packed in 2GB of RAM as well. Overall, it’s the fastest tablet the company has ever built and in my brief hands-on with it, the tablet seemed very responsive.
The Fire HD 10 starts at $199 CAD for the model with 32GB and then jumps up to $239 for a model with 64Gb of onboard storage. This can be upgraded via a MicroSD Card up to 512GBGB. This new model comes in both black and white.
It also features a USB-C port for the first time ever.
The Fire tablets for kids
The Fire 10 HD is Amazon’s top of the line tablet for adults, and now for the first time, Amazon’s kids focused tablet range is coming to Canada.
There are three kids versions of Amazon’s tablet range — a 7, 8, and 10-inch version — each one is the same tablet as the adult-focused version, but comes with an ultra-protective case and a child-friendly version of the software called Amazon FreeTime Unlimited.
The service costs $3.99 for Prime Members and $5.99 for non-Prime Members, and it gives kids access to 1,000s of safe apps, games, books, TV shows and movies on the tablet.
The software even lets parents tailor the OS to suit their kids’ needs. This means you can set an age range for content, set daily limits on specific types of content and more. This can all be done remotely from the parents’ phone or any other device that can connect to the web from Amazon.parents.ca.
For example, you could set the tablet up so your kids need to spend at least 30 minutes reading before they can use apps and games on the service.
Since the tablet is just a regular Amazon tablet with a bulky case, users can take it off and remove the FreeTime software to turn it into an adult tablet as the kids get older.
The tablets each come with a year of FreeTime Unlimited, so you don’t have to worry about what your kids are using for the first year.
The Fire HD 7 Kids costs $129.99; the eight-inch variant costs $169.99 and the larger All-New Fire HD 10 rings in at $260.
All of the new devices and software features will be available for purchase on October 30th, and you can pre-order the tablets now.
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments