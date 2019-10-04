Fido offering $100 bill credit on select phones until October 6

Fido is currently offering $100 bill credit on select phones including the Google Pixel 3a until October 6th.
The phones that currently have this offer are the LG G7, Samsung Galaxy A50, Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL.
These four phones with a 2-year plan currently come with a $100 bill credit.
“You’ll love our online exclusive deal. Get this phone on a 2-year plan AND we’ll give you a $100 bill credit. Hurry, this deal ends on Oct. 6,” the offer reads.
If you want to take advantage of this deal you only have two days left.
Comments