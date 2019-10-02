Here’s how to watch Microsoft’s October 2 Surface event

Microsoft is set to announce several new products at its Surface event in New York City. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in and see what the company has in store.
The event kicks off at 10am ET/7am PT on October 2nd and the Redmond, Washington-based company is expected to announce a new Surface Pro, Surface Laptop and more.
First up, Microsoft revealed that it would stream the event live. That stream will be available on Microsoft’s website, which you can access here, as well as on the Surface Twitter page.
If you aren’t able to follow along with the live video, Microsoft will also post updates on the Surface account throughout the event.
You can also follow along on MobileSyrup. We’ll have coverage from New York with all the biggest updates on our website. You can also follow along on our Twitter and Facebook for the biggest news, or on our Instagram for on-the-ground coverage from the event.
