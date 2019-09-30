BlackBerry launches cybersecurity development labs

Blackberry has launched BlackBerry Advanced Technology Development Labs a new business unit that will focus on cybersecurity.
The company’s CTO Charles Eagan will be leading a team of 120 software developers, architects, researchers, product leads and security experts to work on identifying, exploring and creating new technologies with respect to security, a press release said. The team will focus on ensuring BlackBerry has the best cybersecurity technology.
The first few projects that the team will work on will be on machine learning approaches to security and will be working alongside BlackBerry’s existing Cylance, Enterprise and QNX business units, the release said.
“BlackBerry Labs will operate as its own business unit solely focused on innovating and developing the technologies of tomorrow that will be necessary for our sustained competitive success, from A to Z; Artificial Intelligence to Zero-Trust environment,” Eagan said in the release. “We believe this highly experienced team will allow us to remain nimble, engaged and, above all else, proactive in our efforts to be the most trusted security software leader in the market.”
Source: BlackBerry
