Amazon adds mobile game benefits to Prime membership

Amazon has introduced a new perk to its Prime membership — free mobile game content.
To start, Amazon has partnered with publisher Tencent to offer a variety of exclusive free loot for PUBG Mobile, including an Infiltrator Mask, Infiltrator Jacket, Infiltrator Pants, and Infiltrator Shoes, as well as a new Blood Oath weapon and Black Magma Parachute. The PUBG Mobile loot can be claimed here on Android or iOS.
This isn’t a one-off promotion, however. Amazon will offer additional free content in various mobile games on a regular basis. Specific titles weren’t confirmed, although Amazon says it’s partnering with the likes of Electronic Arts, Moonton, Netmarble and Wargaming Mobile.
The new mobile game bonuses come in addition to the pre-existing free Twitch Prime perk of an Amazon Prime membership. With Twitch Prime, console and PC players can receive include in-game loot, free games with Prime and a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch.
