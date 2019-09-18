Learn how to develop, fund, and launch a mobile app for $60 with these 3 courses

You finally found your big break! You woke up this morning with an amazing idea for a mobile app that’ll change everyone’s lives and make you filthy rich. Now it’s time to put your plan into action. But wait a second. What if you don’t know anything about developing apps, let alone distributing them? Luckily for you, we’ve lined up 3 deals for the perfect courses to help your dream come to fruition.
The Complete Computer Science Master Class
Before you even start developing your app, you need to know how to turn it into a reality, which is what this Complete Computer Science Master Class will help you achieve. This bundle features 11 courses that’ll teach you how to code in the most popular languages in the world, including JavaScript, C#, Python, and more. You can check it out here for $19.81.
The Complete Guide to Designing a Mobile App
Once you’ve built a solid foundation in computer science, your next step will be to think like a mobile developer, and the Complete Guide to Designing a Mobile App will help you do just that. In this course, you’ll learn how to research potential users and use design basics to create your first mobile app. This course will also teach you how to use tools such as Sketch to build the app in your envisioned style. You’ll also find hands-on practice to build an Instagram clone, a food delivery app, and a studio booking app. This course is currently on sale for just $19.80.
Oh yeah, it’s all coming together. Your final step is learning how to deliver your app to your target users, which is covered in The SaaS Masterclass Course. This course will teach you how to plan and organize your development strategy, including raising funds, development, testing, and launch. The course even covers long-term support for your new app after your successful launch. The SaaS Master Class Course is on sale for $19.81.
