Google Home app now has ‘Call Home’ button for smart display video calls

The Google Home app on Android now features a ‘Call Home’ button that lets users place a video call directly to Google smart displays.
Pressing the button will begin a Google Duo call to any Google Nest Hub or Smart Displays connected to a Google account.
Once placed, the call will play out exactly like a regular Duo call and have a video preview of who is calling. Missing a call, meanwhile, will leave a reminder on the dashboard with the caller’s info and time of call
As noted by 9to5Google, it appears that the feature is rolling out to the U.K. first before other countries. Therefore, it remains to be seen when it will come to Canada.
Source: 9t05Google
