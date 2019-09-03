News
Google says it’s working on a fix for Calendar invite spam

Sep 3, 2019

3:31 PM EDT

Google Calendar app on Android

Google has confirmed that it’s aware of an ongoing Calendar spam issue and is now working to address it.

Since June, Gmail has had a default setting that can be exploited to automatically invite email recipients to events. Specifically, this setting allows Gmail to automatically create Calendar items from any mail containing appropriate event information, even if these messages are marked as spam.

With no prior word from Google on a fix, Gmail users had to instead deactivate automatic event creation altogether.

On its support page, Google says it’s “aware of the spam occurring in Calendar and [is] working diligently to resolve this issue.” The company promises updates on that support thread “as they become available.”

