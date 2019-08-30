Motorola’s Moto G7 Play and Moto E6 are now available in Canada

Both the Motorola Moto G7 Play and the Moto E6 are now available in Canada.
The devices are available at a variety of carriers, so check below for a full breakdown of where to buy the latest Motorola phones.
Telus
Telus is offering the Moto G7 Play for $0 on its ‘Basic’ Easy Payment device financing package. Subscribers can get the phone with any of Telus’ Peace of Mind or Simple Share rate plans.
Additionally, customers can get the G7 Play on some voice-only plans including Telus’ Voice 35 and Voice 40 plan. The Voice 35 plan comes with unlimited local calling and outgoing text messages to Canadian numbers and incoming text, picture and video messages. Voice 40 includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, outgoing messages to Canadian numbers and incoming text, picture and video messages.
Finally, the Moto G7 Play can be purchased from Telus for $250 outright.
The Moto E6 is available on all the same plans, but currently isn’t on Telus’ website. It retails for $150.
You can learn more here.
Koodo
At time of writing, Koodo only had the Moto G7 Play available. Again, the G7 Play is available for $250 outright from Koodo, or for $0 on a Tab Small plan. Tab Small plans add a $10 per month Tab charge on your plan. Plans start at $40 per month.
You can learn more here.
Rogers
At Rogers, you can get the Moto G7 for $0 on any of the carrier’s Talk and Text plans on a two-year term, or on its ‘Edge 20′ subsidized plan starting at $95 per month for 10GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a reduced speed of 512Kbps.
Customers can also get the G7 on Rogers’ Edge Financing, which costs $9.58 per month for 24 months. Plans start at $75 for 10GB of high-speed data with unlimited usage at reduced speeds of 512Kbps.
Rogers offers the Moto G7 outright for $230.
You can learn more here.
Fido
On the Fido side, you can get the Moto G7 Play starting at $0 on a Small plan starting at $45 per month.
Customers can also get it outright from Fido for $230.
You can learn more here.
Bell
With Bell, you can get the Moto G7 Play starting at $0 on a $25 per month plan, or outright for $249.99.
You can learn more here.
Virgin Mobile
Virgin Mobile offers the Moto G7 Play for $0 on Silver plans starting at $45 per month.
Alternatively, you can buy it outright for $249.99.
You can learn more here.
Videotron
Videotron offers both the Moto G7 Play and Moto E6. The G7 Play is $0 on a ‘Basic mobile plan’ starting at $45 per month. Additionally, customers can buy the G7 Play outright for $239.95.
The Moto E6 is also $0 starting at $45 per month for the plan, and retails outright for $179.95.
You can learn more about the G7 Play and the Moto E6 on Videotron’s website.
Freedom
Freedom offers the Motorola Moto E6 starting at $0 on a $25 per month plan. It’s also available outright for $179.
You can learn more here.
