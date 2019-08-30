News
PREVIOUS|

Motorola’s Moto G7 Play and Moto E6 are now available in Canada

Aug 30, 2019

5:46 PM EDT

0 comments

Both the Motorola Moto G7 Play and the Moto E6 are now available in Canada.

The devices are available at a variety of carriers, so check below for a full breakdown of where to buy the latest Motorola phones.

Telus

Telus is offering the Moto G7 Play for $0 on its ‘Basic’ Easy Payment device financing package. Subscribers can get the phone with any of Telus’ Peace of Mind or Simple Share rate plans.

Additionally, customers can get the G7 Play on some voice-only plans including Telus’ Voice 35 and Voice 40 plan. The Voice 35 plan comes with unlimited local calling and outgoing text messages to Canadian numbers and incoming text, picture and video messages. Voice 40 includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, outgoing messages to Canadian numbers and incoming text, picture and video messages.

Finally, the Moto G7 Play can be purchased from Telus for $250 outright.

The Moto E6 is available on all the same plans, but currently isn’t on Telus’ website. It retails for $150.

You can learn more here.

Koodo

At time of writing, Koodo only had the Moto G7 Play available. Again, the G7 Play is available for $250 outright from Koodo, or for $0 on a Tab Small plan. Tab Small plans add a $10 per month Tab charge on your plan. Plans start at $40 per month.

You can learn more here.

Rogers

At Rogers, you can get the Moto G7 for $0 on any of the carrier’s Talk and Text plans on a two-year term, or on its ‘Edge 20′ subsidized plan starting at $95 per month for 10GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a reduced speed of 512Kbps.

Customers can also get the G7 on Rogers’ Edge Financing, which costs $9.58 per month for 24 months. Plans start at $75 for 10GB of high-speed data with unlimited usage at reduced speeds of 512Kbps.

Rogers offers the Moto G7 outright for $230.

You can learn more here.

Fido

On the Fido side, you can get the Moto G7 Play starting at $0 on a Small plan starting at $45 per month.

Customers can also get it outright from Fido for $230.

You can learn more here.

Bell

With Bell, you can get the Moto G7 Play starting at $0 on a $25 per month plan, or outright for $249.99.

You can learn more here.

Virgin Mobile

Virgin Mobile offers the Moto G7 Play for $0 on Silver plans starting at $45 per month.

Alternatively, you can buy it outright for $249.99.

You can learn more here.

Videotron

Videotron offers both the Moto G7 Play and Moto E6. The G7 Play is $0 on a ‘Basic mobile plan’ starting at $45 per month. Additionally, customers can buy the G7 Play outright for $239.95.

The Moto E6 is also $0 starting at $45 per month for the plan, and retails outright for $179.95.

You can learn more about the G7 Play and the Moto E6 on Videotron’s website.

Freedom

Freedom offers the Motorola Moto E6 starting at $0 on a $25 per month plan. It’s also available outright for $179.

You can learn more here.

Related Articles

News

Feb 7, 2019

10:24 AM EDT

Motorola’s new G7 series offers premium looks at a reasonable price

News

Jan 23, 2019

5:02 PM EDT

Motorola Brazil accidentally leaked the Moto G7 series: report

Features

Feb 7, 2019

8:00 AM EDT

Moto G7 family Hands-on: Premium looks, affordable price

News

Jul 25, 2019

11:57 AM EDT

Motorola announces new budget phone, Moto E6

Comments