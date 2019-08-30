News
PREVIOUS|

You can now add Spotify songs to your Facebook Story

It works like sharing to Instagram Stories, but Facebook includes an audio sample

Aug 30, 2019

6:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Following in the footsteps of Instagram, you can now add songs directly from Spotify to your Facebook Story.

Facebook’s implementation of the feature is a bit different than how Instagram handles the functionality since it lets users listen to a 15-second sample of the song. Instagram, for example, doesn’t include a sample of the audio. This is a pretty exciting addition to the Story formula. There’s also a button to open the song in the Spotify app.

When you share playlists or albums, there’s no audio preview — just a link to the album or playlist.

To add a song to your story, all you need to do is open the share menu within Spotify and choose the ‘Facebook Stories’ option.

It will be interesting to see if Spotify brings the audio sample functionality to Instagram to align with the Facebook sharing option.

Source: Spotify

Related Articles

News

Aug 13, 2019

6:20 PM EDT

Facebook contractors listened to users’ voice chats, says report

News

Aug 20, 2019

12:36 PM EDT

Facebook reportedly hiring veteran journalists to curate news for News Tab tool

News

Aug 22, 2019

8:34 AM EDT

Spotify switches to permanently offer 3-month Premium trials

News

Aug 19, 2019

11:03 AM EDT

Spotify adding new features to Premium Family plan

Comments