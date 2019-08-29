Porsche has been piloting two new vehicle subscription services and now it’s bringing them to Toronto.
The services are called Porsche Passport and Porsche Drive. Basically, Passport is a longer-term subscription-based agreement and Drive is for short term rentals.
You can access both of the services through the Porsche Passport app, but currently, the app isn’t available in Canada.
While the service makes it possible for anyone to test out a Porsche, there’s a pretty long list of rules before you’re allowed behind the wheel.
- Drivers must be 27 or older for Porsche Drive and 21 and older for Porsche Passport.
- Drivers must have held a valid driver’s license for at least five years.
- Upon delivery, a $2,500 security deposit plus the cost of the rental is needed
- The company covers insurance
- You need to provide 30 days of notice to cancel a Porsche Passport subscription
- You’re only allowed one secondary driver
The most newsworthy plan is Porsche Passport. Drivers can pay a monthly fee for unlimited access to a vehicle. There are two tiers for the subscription service Launch and Accelerate
Launch includes — Cayman, Cayman S, Boxster, Boxster S, Macan, Macan S, Cayenne, and Panamera.
The Accelerate tier has sportier cars like the 911, 911 S, 911 4S, 911 Cabriolet, 911 Cabriolet S, Panamera 4S, Macan GTS, Cayman GTS, Boxster GTS, and Cayenne S. Plus access to every vehicle in Launch.
When you order a vehicle through the Passport app, Porsche delivers it to you.
MobileSyrup has reached out to find out how much this costs in Canada. Porsche Drive, which is just a classic short-term rental service, has a list of Canadian prices on its website.
