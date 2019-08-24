Freedom offering $0 iPhone XR on $55/15GB plan to Rogers and Fido customers

Earlier this week, Fido began targeting Freedom customers with an offer of a $0 iPhone XR on a $75/10 GB plan.
Now, Freedom has countered with its own “limited-time” promotion that targets Rogers and Fido customers with a $0 iPhone XR on a $55/15GB plan.
Specifically, the promotion offers $20 in bonus monthly bill credits, which takes $20/month off the regular $75/15GB plan. Alternatively, you can use the monthly bill credits towards the more expensive Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 25GB and Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 30GB + 5GB Canada-U.S plans.
Freedom is offering the promotion at participating Freedom Mobile retail stores. To claim the deal, you’ll need to port your number over from Rogers or Fido and activate a postpaid or prepaid line.
It’s unclear how long this offer will go on for, so take advantage of it soon if you’re interested. It’s worth noting that Fido’s offer is only intended to be a weekend flash sale, so it’s possible Freedom will do the same with its own promotion.
Source: Freedom
