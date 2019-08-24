News
Motorola Moto E6 Plus has leaked, one month after E6 was revealed

Last month, Motorola unveiled its latest budget phone, the Moto E6.

Now, a larger version of the phone, appropriately named the E6 Plus, has been leaked in pictures posted to Twitter by Winfuture‘s Roland Quandt.

However, Quandt did not provide any of the phone’s specifications. Based on the photos, it appears to sport a large display with a dewdrop notch

For context, the standard Moto E6 features a 5.5-inch screen, 1,440 x 720-pixel resolution, 3,000mAh removable battery, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 chipset and 2GB of RAM. Presumably, the E6 Plus will feature superior specs.

As it stands, it’s also unclear if the E6 Plus is coming to Canada. Motorola has confirmed that the E6 will launch here sometime this summer for $149 USD (roughly $195.58 CAD). Specific Canadian pricing has yet to be revealed.

Via: PhoneArena

