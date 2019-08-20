Porsche partnering with Apple to offer customers access to Apple Music

Porsche has partnered with Apple to install infotainment options in its upcoming all-electric Taycan.
This means that customers will be able to stream Apple Music directly in the car using the Taycan’s built-in cellular connection, 9to5Mac reported. The feature is very similar to what Tesla’s offering of Slacker in the U.S. and Spotify in Europe. Tesla has also hinted at bringing the Spotify feature to North American vehicles.
“It’s about innovation. It’s about design. It’s about brand values that we share. And that’s why we were really excited when the project started,” said Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America.
The electric car is also going to feature Apple CarPlay, but it is uncertain if this will be wired or wireless. If it is wired then it will require users to plug their iPhone in via a Lightning cable to the car.
“We didn’t leave that out because we still feel it’s a valuable addition to our overall portfolio,” said Lars Buchwald, director of sales, marketing and operations for Porsche Connect. “Obviously, with Apple CarPlay, especially with a wireless phone you can access your mail your messages you can do phone calls, etc.”
The all-electric Porsche Taycan is expected to be debuted in early September and first orders are reported to be delivered by the end of the year.
Source: 9to5Mac
