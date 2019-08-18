If you’ve ever played Diner Dash on your desktop, then you’ll absolutely love the new version of the iconic game for iOS and Android smartphones.

The only caveat is that not only will you want to rip your hair out in frustration, you’ll also probably get heavily addicted to the game.

San Francisco-based mobile game publisher Glu Mobile, the company that created the popular Kim Kardashian: Hollywood game, launched Diner Dash for smartphones back in June under a new name, Diner Dash Adventures.

The new take on the series combines gameplay from Diner Dash, Hotel Dash and Cooking Dash.

The game is exactly like the PC classic in several ways. In the smartphone version, you take on the role of Flo, who is trying to save her hometown from the evil Mr. Big and his sidekicks, the goons. Each chapter requires Flo to serve different customers at her diner.

Most importantly, the characters, especially Flo, experienced a massive glow-up. Diner Dash Adventures’ graphics are clean and the gameplay is super easy and fun.

Every level features a different challenge in the sense that as you progress through each stage, you’ll encounter different types of customers — some order slowly, others are impatient and others prefer specific meals that take longer to cook.

Each level also features different goals for the player. One level may require you to earn a certain number of coins, while others have you hitting a certain number of customer ‘hearts.’ If you achieve the required number, the player gets a star.

To progress through chapters, Flo needs to rebuild her city by accomplishing different tasks, like rebuilding rooftops, cleaning up sidewalks and planting flowers. These tasks can only be completed if you have a star.

I want to circle back to why I say the caveat in this game is that it can be very frustrating. Diner Dash Adventures is a free-to-play experience, a now unfortunately familiar mobile game strategy that developers use to gate progression.

If you want to move through the game at a faster pace, you’ll need to spend real money for additional features.

For example, Flo’s kitchen has several appliances that make food for customers. As you progress in levels, it’s helpful to upgrade these appliances so that food is made faster and customers are happy, which in turn results in more coins earned.

To upgrade appliances, the player needs a certain amount of coins and special blue diamonds. Not only is it hard to earn a lot of coins, but it’s rare to get blue diamonds when playing for free.

Players have the option of spending real money to buy bundles of blue diamonds and bags of coins.

But if you’re cheap, like me, then it will take more effort and time to reach certain goals in the game. That being said, I’m still a big fan of Diner Dash Adventures.

In fact, I was so addicted to the game that I put roughly 16 hours into it over last weekend. The levels are challenging and fun, and you can be strategic with your gameplay in order to win levels without needing to spend real money to upgrade features.

I experienced a heavy sense of nostalgia because I remember spending a lot of time playing Diner Dash back in the day. The game is still super fun and I really enjoyed playing it, but I’m warning you now, if you don’t want to spend the money, then expect your overall experience with Diner Dash Adventures to be a little slow.

Diner Dash Adventures is available on iOS and Android.