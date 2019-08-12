J.D. Salinger’s books finally to be published in e-book versions

J.D Salinger’s son Matt Salinger has signed to publish his father’s famous books in e-book versions, Engadget reports.
Famed classics like The Catcher in the Rye and Franny and Zooey, will soon be available on e-readers later this week, even though Salinger had been against technology since the very beginning. He was also against having any of his work remade into other mediums like audiobooks. As such these books will not be made into audiobooks, even though reportedly Matt considered the idea.
He told the New York Times that many people are only reading on phones and tablets and if these books were not available online then many people may never read them ever.
Image Credit: Flickr
Source: The New York Times Via: Engadget
