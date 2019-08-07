At its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, Samsung made a surprise announcement alongside the reveal of its new Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ phones: the Galaxy Book S.
The Galaxy Book S sports a Qualcomm chipset with mobile connectivity. While it didn’t specify which chip, it’s likely the 8cx revealed earlier this year.
The Book S also runs Windows 10 — not a huge surprise, considering Microsoft’s recent work adapting the OS to ARM chips.
Another benefit of the Book S is its “all-day power.” Samsung claims the laptop will last 23 hours. However, that will need to be tested as manufacturer claims often don’t line up with real-world use.
When you do finally need to plug in, Samsung says you can charge the Book S with the same charger as the Note 10.
Finally, Samsung said the Book S would be available starting in September for $999 USD (roughly $1,329 CAD).
Samsung told MobileSyrup that “[it does not] currently have any Canadian-specific details to share at this time.”
