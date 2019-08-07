Microsoft OneNote for Android gets a new way to manage pages

With the release of 16.0.11901, Microsoft OneNote on Android brings a new drag-and-drop control scheme into page-reordering and better compatibility with keyboard gestures.
To reorganize pages in your notebooks, users need to long-press an on-screen element and drag it across the list to reposition it. Moreover, Android Police says Microsoft also took the opportunity to break up the old long-press menu into separate functions (delete, move/copy, add to home screen) located in the top toolbar.
OneNote now also works seamlessly with Gboard’s backspace gesture. In older versions, using the backspace gesture would delete unselected words.
Since July, Microsoft introduced a dark mode as well as a redesigned icon to modernize its free note-taking app.
Source: Android Police
