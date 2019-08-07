Samsung unveils PlayGalaxy Link, lets users stream PC games to Note phones

Samsung has revealed the PlayGalaxy Link, a new platform that lets users stream games from their PCs to their Note phones.
PlayGalaxy Link was first revealed in a patent earlier this year, although this marks Samsung’s official unveiling of the service.
With PlayGalaxy Link, players will be able to play a game on their PC and then pick up from where they left off on their Note. Because the process is handled via streaming, Samsung says there will be no need for local storage on the Note.
PlayGalaxy Link will go hand-in-hand with the just-announced Galaxy Note 10‘s Game Booster feature, which leverages AI to optimize performance and power consumption depending on the game.
Overall, PlayGalaxy Link sounds similar to Valve’s Steam Link, another PC-to-mobile game streaming service which is available on both Android and iOS. However, PlayGalaxy Link doesn’t seem to have anything in common with Apple’s Arcade platform, which some speculated when the patent first surfaced. Instead, Apple Arcade is a premium subscription launching this fall that gives users on-demand access to more than 100 mobile games.
MobileSyrup will update this story once launch information for PlayGalaxy Link has been confirmed.
Interestingly, Samsung didn’t announce anything new about a partnership with Epic Games on Fortnite. At last year’s Unpacked, the tech giant revealed that Fortnite’s Android version would debut exclusively on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Earlier this year, Samsung even held aFortnite-specific event in New York City to reveal Galaxy-exclusive K-pop skins for the game.
