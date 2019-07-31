Lenovo introduces new Chromebooks with Intel processors and fun colours

Lenovo teased a new round of Chromebook models through a slick YouTube video. Unlike last year’s Chromebooks, the new ones ditch MediaTek processors for 8th Gen Intel chips.
The video, initially spotted by Chrome Unboxed, shows off three new models: the 11-inch C340, the 14-inch S340, both updates of last year’s models, as well as a new 15-inch C340.
While the video highlights the various colours, form factors and other unique features on offer, Android Police uncovered the spec sheets for the new models, which you can see below:
11-inch C340:
- Processor: Intel Celeron N4000 at 2.6GHz clock
- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600
- Display: 11-inch, 1366 x 768 pixel IPS touchscreen display with 250 nits of brightness
- Storage: 32 or 64GB storage
- RAM: 4GB LPDDR4
- Connectivity: 2x USB-A 3.1 ports, 2x USB-C ports, one for charging, MicroSD card reader, headphone/microphone jack, 720p webcam, mic
- Battery: Up to 10 hours on a charge
- Dimensions: 290 x 207.8 x 17.8mm
- Weight: Starting at 2.65lb (1.2kg)
- Colours: Platinum Grey, Sand Pink
The spec sheet also mentions 8GB of RAM, so there may be a higher specced variant available as well.
15-inch C340:
- Processor: Pentium Gold 4417U (2.3GHz) or Intel Core i3-8130U (2.2GHz base, 3.4GHz boost)
- Graphics: Intel UHD 610 (Pentium) or 620 (Core i3)
- Display: 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen with 250 nits of brightness
- Storage: 32, 64 or 128GB
- RAM: 4GB LPDDR4
- Connectivity: 1x USB-A 3.1 port, 2x USB-C ports (one for charging), MicroSD card reader, headphone/microphone jack, 720p webcam, mic
- Battery: Up to 10 hours on a charge
- Dimensions: 361.5 x 248.85 x 18.95mm
- Weight: Starting at 4.37lb (1.98kg)
- Colours: Mineral Grey
Like the smaller C340, the 15-inch model is a convertible. It also offers a full backlit keyboard and stereo speakers. Oddly, the 15-inch model has a maximum of 4GB of RAM and only one USB-A port, despite the smaller model having two.
14-inch S340:
- Processor: Intel Celeron N4000 (2.6GHz)
- Graphics: Intel UHD 600
- Display: 14-inch 1366 x 768 pixel or 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS screen with 250 nits brightness, optional touchscreen
- Storage: 32 or 64GB
- RAM: 4GB LPDDR4
- Connectivity: 2x USB-A 3.1 ports, 2x USB-C ports (one for charging), MicroSD card reader, headphone/microphone jack, 720p webcam, mic
- Battery: Up to 10 hours on a charge
- Dimensions: 328.9 x 234.35 x 18.8mm
- Weight: Starting at 3.09lb (1.4kg)
- Colours: Dark Orchid, Onyx Black
The S340 is a 180-degree, fold-flat laptop and offers several different screen configurations. It’s also got the nicest colour options of the laptops. Like the smaller C340, the spec sheet lists 4GB of RAM but notes it supports 8GB, suggesting there could be another configuration.
You can see the full specs for each laptop here: S340, 11-inch C340 and 15-inch C340.
Lenovo has not yet announced availability information or price for any of these models. However, we could hear something from the company at IFA in Berlin.
Source: Chrome Unboxed
Via: Android Police
Comments