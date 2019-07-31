Reach Your Full Potential With This Leadership Class Bundle

Leadership isn’t just a reward you give to someone to say they’re the best at whatever they’re leading, it’s a skill in its own right — and it’s teachable. It doesn’t matter if you’re a born boss glowing with natural charisma, or a mumbling introvert who hates the spotlight, you can guide a group of your peers to success if you have the patience and discipline to learn the skills contained in this Complete Executive Leadership Bundle. These ten classes, with 38 hours of content, will teach you the skills you need to stand out as a memorable, and fearless leader.
The first class, “Understanding Team Culture,” focuses on the intangible social qualities of a team, and how to make sure they are all serving mutual goals of productivity, and how you can adjust them if they’re getting in the way. Team culture is simultaneously one of the most important and the most overlooked qualities team effectiveness, and it’s important to get it out of the way early.
The second class, “The 3 Levers,” uses an entertaining format to teach you growth strategies. This class is built around the Growth Modeling Tool built by Andy Angelos for his business SocialKaty and is an out of the box strategy for creating your own growth model and financial forecast. The Essentials of Feedback & Performance Management teaches the basics of giving, receiving, and using feedback — a central part of the leadership process that is far too often overlooked.
The next two classes, “Professional Networking” and Recruiting: Learn how to Recruit & Hire Great People,” focus on the kinds of interpersonal relationships that bring a team together in the first place. Not only will you be able to develop connections that can be infinitely valuable in a leadership situation, but you’ll also learn (in the second class) how to build a candidate profile and make sure applicants match it. By the end, you will have begun to see people in a whole new way.
Classes six and seven, “Management Skills: Team Leadership Skills Master Class” and “Create a Continuous Improvement Culture” are similarly synchronous, since they both focus on the idea that the best way to lead a team is by earning respect, and the best way to earn respect is by constantly improving the quality of the work you do together.
“Create a Culture of Team Safety” focuses on personal accountability, making sure that nobody gets hurt and then everyone can work together without fear of bodily harm no matter what tasks end up on the to-do list. “Create a Culture of Team Respect” builds on that concept as well, and teaches you how to make sure nobody gets left out or becomes the victim of nefarious “groupthink.”
The last, and perhaps most important class is the Complete Management Skills Certification Course, which combines everything you have learned in the previous courses and synthesizes them using philosophies inspired by MIT’s Advanced Management Program.
Altogether, this bundle is worth $794.90. But when combined, The Complete Executive Leadership Bundle can be yours for just $29, which amounts of a 96% discount.
Comments