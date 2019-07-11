LG names Darin Graham head of its Toronto Artificial Intelligence Lab

LG Electronics has tapped Dr. Darin Graham as the head of the LG Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab in Toronto.
Graham is an expert on AI networks and will be responsible for strengthening LG’s North American AI capacity through strategic partnerships with industry and academia in Canada.
Previously, Graham helped establish founding operations of the Vector Institute, a world-renowned artificial intelligence research organization. Further, he brings over 20 years of experience in leading innovative projects that bring creative ideas to the market. Graham has led several international research and development programs and was pivotal in building Canada’s AI ecosystem.
Additionally, Graham has held positions in various research organizations, including Ontario’s Research and Innovation Optical Network (ORION), New Zealand’s ICT Innovation Institute (NZi3) and Communications and Information Technology Ontario (CITO).
LG opened the Toronto AI Lab in collaboration with the University of Toronto in August 2018. The lab works closely with LG’s Silicon Valley AI Lab in Santa Clara, California. Toronto’s AI Lab is conducting research to secure artificial intelligence source technologies by utilizing neural networks. Toronto’s research areas are also inspired by fields like ‘Edge AI,’ which processes AI data from devices without going through the cloud, or ‘Reinforcement Learning,’ where AI learns solutions without direct human intervention.
LG plans to apply these technologies to the development of robots, home appliances, automobiles and energy control.
On top of this, LG is working with Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Toronto to run education and certification programs to develop the future roster of AI specialists.
Graham earned his PhD in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Toronto. His thesis focused on advanced neural networks for autonomous robotic control systems. He also earned a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Mathematics in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics from the University of Waterloo.
Comments