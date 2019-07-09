News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Malaysia’s Note 10 teaser shows off smartphone’s rectangular body

Jul 9, 2019

4:45 PM EDT

0 comments

Productivity is Power

The latest teaser for Samsung’s upcoming Note 10, this time courtesy of Samsung Malaysia (@SamsungMalaysia), gives an incredibly brief look at the South Korean company’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

The seven-second clip features cursive text that reads ‘Productivity is Power,’ followed by a rather rectangular outline of a smartphone that is more than likely the Note 10.

It’s unclear if Samsung plans to eventually push this brief clip out over more of its regional social channels.

Regardless, the rectangular design seems to backup the deluge of leaks currently surrounding the upcoming smartphone. Sure, nearly all modern smartphones feature curved edges at this point, but it looks like the Note’s corners are set to be more dramatic — even more so than last year’s Note 9.

Samsung’s previous teaser revealed that the Note 10-focused Unpacked event is set for August 7th, 2019 in New York, as well as what looks like a camera featured in the device’s S-Pen stylus.

MobileSyrup will be on the ground on August 7th bringing you all the Canadian news regarding the Note 10 directly from the keynote.

Source: Twitter @SamsungMalaysia

Related Articles

News

Jun 19, 2019

8:49 AM EDT

Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 10 on August 7: report

News

Jul 6, 2019

3:07 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case render suggests lack of 3.5mm headphone jack

News

Jul 9, 2019

1:03 PM EDT

Samsung to call next flagship tablet Galaxy Tab S6 instead of Tab S5: report

News

Jul 8, 2019

6:03 PM EDT

Google launches Open Beta Program for Messages app

Comments