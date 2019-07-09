Apple will launch AirPods 3 at the end of 2019: analyst

With Apple’s upcoming earnings report fast approaching, notable technology industry financial analysts are beginning to publish their predictions for the remainder of the year.
In a new report published by Wedbush and first reported by 9to5Mac, the firm states that iPhone demand is set to remain stable and that Apple will sell roughly 180 million units of the smartphone in 2019.
The more exciting portion of the report indicates that Apple plans to launch yet another AirPods revision later this year. The aptly named AirPods 3 are tipped to feature a more sporty design and some level of waterproofing. As expected, the upcoming ‘AirPods Pro’ version of Apple’s wireless, Bluetooth earbuds will feature a higher price point than the current 2nd-generation AirPods.
Apple first launched its AirPods (2019) back in March. The second version of its popular earbuds featured a new H1 chip that allows for faster connectivity and improved talk time, along with a Qi-compatible wireless charging case.
Development of the 2nd-gen AirPods is rumoured to have been completed for several months, possibly extending up to a year, before their release. Apple reportedly planned to release its now dead AirPower charging mat alongside the wireless, Bluetooth earbuds, leading to their delay.
The AirPods (2019) are priced at $269 CAD, with the standard AirPods coming in at $219. The AirPods’ wireless charging case can also be purchased on its own for $99.
Comments