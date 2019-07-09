As the self-proclaimed biggest fan of Apple’s 12-inch MacBook, this morning’s news hit me like a Mack truck.
But luckily all is not lost. Apple still sells the tiny fanless computer in its online refurbished store.
The tech giant is selling all three processor variants, but it’s unclear how many units are in stock.
The lowest end m3 version starts at $1,459, but if you’d rather 16GB of RAM instead, it’ll cost you $1,689.
The mid-tier i5 Y series version starts at $1,579 for the base spec with 8GB of Ram and 256GB of storage. The next step up costs $1,699 and has 8GB of RAM and a 512GB harddrive. There’s a third tier of this model that comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard memory and it costs $1,809. The best i5 model comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and comes in at $1,909.
Finally, there is an i7 version. The base model is priced at $1,859 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The step-up costs $1,659 and Apple packed it with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of memory.The top tier costs 2,069 and comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of memory.
While the MacBook isn’t Apple’s most powerful computer, it makes top for it with a beautiful Retina Display, portable size and fanless design make it an appealing option, especially at these low prices.
If you’re interested, you can browse through Apple’s refurbished store.
Source: Apple
