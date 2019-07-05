Samsung patents portable projector that can be controlled via smartphone

In 2012, Samsung launched the Galaxy Beam, a smartphone that came packed with a projector. It was a novel concept, offering a compact mobile projection device that doubles as a phone, although it never took off.
However, Samsung is now looking into mobile projection tech once again. In June, the South Korean tech giant filed a patent for a new kind of portable projector, which has just been published by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.
According to images found in the patent application, the projector would be small and easily attachable to a table or wall. In theory, the projector would be able to display pictures, videos or even live TV. Meanwhile, the projector could be controlled remotely using a smartphone, smartwatch, laptop, tablet or even set-top box.
More information on the patent can be found here.
It’s important to note that as with any patented device, this projector may very well never see the light of day.
Via: Patently Apple
