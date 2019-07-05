Seance psychic app raised $1 million in its pre-Seed stage

Seance calls itself the most powerful astrology psychic application and on July 5th it announced it has raised $1 million at the pre-Seed stage of the project.
Seance sort of works like Uber for psychics and astrologers. Users can remotely consult with an astrologer and/or psychic and receive personalized readings or forecast for the future.
Users can select advisors base on their profiles, other customer ratings even their ratings on Yelp. Advisors can choose their own price rates. However, the app also offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee in case customers aren’t happy with the service.
Customers can subscribe to the ap and speak with the more than 50 spiritual advisors on the platform. Subscribing customers can get coins that users can spend on answering specific questions and more personalized readings. For a horoscope reading, a user does not need a subscription.
The app is free to download on the App Store.
