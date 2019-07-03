Encqor 5G testbed ready to collaborate with businesses

Encqor 5G, the first pre-commercial 5G wireless testbed is now running and ready for the “start of business collaboration” in specific industries.
Industries focused on transportation including connected and autonomous vehicles, remote healthcare, virtual/augmented reality, smart cities, fintech, industry 4.0, energy, cybersecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT), will now be able to collaborate.
Encqor is a Quebec and Ontario 5G research partnership alliance that includes Ciena, Thales, CGI, IBM and, perhaps most notably, Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson.
There are five hub locations, including Ottawa, Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo, Montreal and Quebec City.
“Technology is changing the way we live, work and do business — building our digital infrastructure is key to supporting an innovation economy and the next generation of jobs for Ontarians,” said Ontario Progressive Conservative Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Minister Vic Fedeli.
“Through this partnership, we are leveraging Ontario’s strengths in information and communications technologies and paving the way for future innovation and growth across sectors. 5G access shows Ontario is open for business,” he said.
The Encqor initiative received $400 million CAD in government funding in March 2018. The testbed network intends to create 4,000 jobs and maintain 2,000.
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains said he was “excited at the progress we are seeing through this innovative collaboration.”
“From enabling doctors to perform surgeries-at-a-distance and unclogging our congested streets through AI-enhanced city planning, 5G technology will change the way we live, work and engage with one another. To prepare for the future, we must be bold, visionary and decisive,” Bains said.
Comments