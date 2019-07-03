News
Apple says it isn’t restricting the creativity of its Apple TV+ shows

'There’s never been one note passed from us on scripts, that I can assure you'

Jul 3, 2019

11:17 AM EDT

Eddy Cue, the head of Apple’s recent original content streaming efforts, says that the tech giant is not taking a heavy-handed approach to the creation of its original video content.

In a recent interview with GQ Britain, Cue says that Apple has not provided script notes to producers.

Back in September The Wall Street Journal published a report stating that Apple was unhappy with Vital Signs, a TV show based on the life of Dr. Dre, because it was too violent. Bryan Fuller, the showrunner for Amazing Stories, also reportedly left the TV show over creative differences with Apple. Fuller reportedly wanted to create a darker show, while Apple envisioned a more family-friendly take on the series.

Cue denied these reports in various recent interviews and indicated that Apple is giving creators a significant amount of freedom.

“There’s never been one note passed from us on scripts, that I can assure you. We leave the folks [alone] who know what they’re doing,” said Cue in an interview with The Sunday Times.

In the same interview, Cue later described Apple’s approach to original content as finding “the best people for it” and letting them work. Cue also discussed Apple’s “quality over quantity” approach to its original content, which is in stark contrast to Netflix’s current strategy. The streaming giant often attaches a ‘Netflix Original’ label to any exclusive regional content, regardless of its quality.

While Apple hasn’t shown off all of the content set to hit its Apple TV+ streaming service, the tech giant did reveal a lengthly trailer at WWDC 2019 for For All Mankind, which follows an alternate history take on the race to land on the moon where the Soviet Union beats the United States.

Apple TV+ is set to launch this fall.

Source: The Sunday Times, The Wallstreet Journal, GQ Britain Via: The Verge

