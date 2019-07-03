Fido reworks plan suite, offers $75 10GB plan with overages

Rogers flanker brand Fido has reworked its plans and launched new offers, firmly setting it in the ‘value’ price point and filling in the gaps at and below the $75 per month mark.
First off, Fido now offers a $75 10GB plan with unlimited Canada-wide talk and international text. However, the plan is not unlimited data and has overages at $10 per 100MB of data.
On top of that, the new plan continues to offer everything that Fido’s past plans had, including the five hours of free data, Fido Xtra, Fido Roam, call display, voicemail and more.
For those looking to spend less money per month, the carrier also offers a 6GB plan starting at $55 for 500 Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international texting, or $50 for 4GB of data with the same calling and texting package.
Customers can bump those two plans up to unlimited Canada-wide calling for an extra $5 per month. Additionally, both those plans come with the five hours of free data, Fido Xtra and Fido Roam.
Fido offers three low-cost data-only plans as well, at $15 for 250MB, $25 for 500MB and $30 for 1GB. All three have no calling package but do include unlimited Canada-wide texting.
Finally, the carrier has a $35 plan with 500 Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international texting with Fido Xtra and Fido Roam. Again, you can bump this up to unlimited Canada-wide calling for an extra $10 per month.
Interestingly, all these plans are the same regardless of which province a customer was in. In the past, Fido had different plans and pricing for different provinces, but now it appears to have unified plans across the provinces.
All the prices listed above are at the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) level, with price increases based on the phone a customer wants to get. Fido offers five levels of subsidy that add to the monthly plan cost but reduce the price of the phone. ‘Small’ for example, adds $10 per month while ‘Large’ adds $20 per month to the cost.
However, it’s worth noting that as you progress up the subsidy level, Fido reduces the plans that are available to pick from. Starting at Large and going up to ‘XL’ and ‘XXL,’ the only available plan is the 10GB one with just a different price.
You can learn more about the new plans over at Fido’s website here.
Koodo changed its plans yesterday as well, and also offers a $75 10GB plan with overages.
Update 07/03/2019 at 12:18: Clarified that Koodo’s plan changes happened yesterday and that Fido’s new plans are the same across all provinces.
Comments