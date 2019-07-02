News
Microsoft teases Windows 1.0, confuses everyone on Twitter

Jul 2, 2019

11:17 AM EDT

Microsoft is doing something weird over on its social media accounts.

Over the weekend, the Windows team posted a short video clip on Twitter announcing the ‘all-new’ Windows 1.0. The clip shows off all the Windows logos starting with Windows 10 and working its way back to Windows 1.0.

Microsoft also posted the video on its Instagram account, but only after deleting every other post from its page.

On top of that, the company now has the Windows 1.0 logo as its icon across its social channels.

Diving into the comments doesn’t yield any information — Microsoft’s responses are coy and vague, and littered with lingo from the 80s. Windows 1.0 released in November 1985, which explains the old jargon.

Some people speculate that this could be some kind of tie-in with the upcoming season of Stranger Things. Or, it could just be Microsoft trying to be weird.

Source: Twitter Via: Engadget

