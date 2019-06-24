SiriusXM radio is branching out to compete with Spotify and Apple Music with new low-cost digital-only subscriptions.
Instead of being satellite-based like the company’s older plans, the new subscription tiers are digital and stream via the internet.
Subscribers can pay a monthly fee of $8 in Canada to gain access to SiriusXM’s Essential plan. This plan includes 0ver 300 channels, including, 24/7 comedy, commercial-free music channels, news channels and more. You can find out the specifics of the Essential plan here. You can trial the service for three months for $0.99.
For $13 per month, users gain access to the new Premier tier. This tier includes everything in the Essential plan, plus premier channels, two dedicated Howard Stern channels and sports games from the NHL, NBA and PGA. You can learn about it here.
Both plans are attractive options if you’re a big fan of SiriusXM radio. Since the plans are digital subscribers can use them with a huge variety of modern smart devices and speakers. That means you can download the SiriusXM app for iOS or Android or use the company’s web player.
In addition to that, you can cast audio to “Amazon Alexa, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, smart TVs, Sonos speakers, Sony PlayStation, and more,” according to the company’s press release.
