Harry Potter: Wizards Unite generated only 4 percent of what Pokemon Go did over launch weekend

After nearly two years of teases, Warner Bros. and developer Niantic’s Harry Potter: Wizards Unite mobile game has finally launched worldwide, including in Canada.
However, the game doesn’t seem to have made all that big of a splash so far.
According to mobile game analytics firm Sensor Tower, Wizards Unite has generated $1.1 million through player spending and nearly three million installs during its debut weekend.
This is a marked decrease from Niantic’s previous mobile game, Pokémon Go, which brought in more than than $28 million from player spending and 24 million installs in its release weekend. As per Sensor Tower, the game went on to gross $206 million and rack up nearly 173 million downloads in its first month.
Even with an impending launch in major mobile markets Japan and South Korea, Wizards Unite is only projected to gross around $10 million in its first 30 days — significantly lower than Pokémon Go‘s first-month earnings.
For comparison, Hogwarts Mystery, Warner Bros.’ first Harry Potter mobile game from developer Jam City, made nearly $7 million from players over its launch weekend in the same countries where Wizards Unite is available. This is seven times more than what Niantic’s title generated in as much time.
Interestingly, Hogwarts Mystery installs nearly doubled in the four days following the launch of Wizards Unite, although Sensor Tower notes that many players likely mistook Hogwarts Mystery for Niantic’s new game.
Further, despite launching a few days later in Canada, Wizards Unite isn’t even top of the charts on the App Store. Instead, Paris-based developer Voodoo’s aquapark.io is currently the No. 1 free iPhone game, with Wizards Unite placing second.
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
Image credit: Warner Bros.
Source: Sensor Tower
Comments