Google Camera app to support DCI-P3 wide colour gamut

New code within the Google Camera app suggests Google will soon allow users to capture photos using the wide DCI-P3 colour gamut. XDA Senior member ‘cstark27’ discovered the code and shared it with XDA Developers.
Currently, Android devices take pictures in the sRGB colour gamut, which is capable of displaying fewer colours than DCI-P3. To be exact, P3 features a 25 percent greater colour range than sRGB. The wider colour gamut allows for pictures to appear more life-like.
Google first announced that it planned to add DCI-P3 capture support back in May, but did not, at the time, provide a specific launch date.
XDA suggests Google plans to officially launch this feature alongside the Pixel 4. Android apps don’t offer enough colour management options, and therefore cannot properly display DCI-P3 photos. This even includes social media platforms on Android.
Currently, Samsung Gallery app is able to do so. Google Photos is also implementing support, but so far it’s only rolling this out to select users.
One thing to note is that even though a phone is capable of capturing wide-gamut photos, it’s not necessarily a good idea to do so; DCI-P3 photos will look wrong and oversaturated if they’re viewed on a device that is only capable of outputting at sRGB. It’s for this reason that most professional photos share their sRGB versions of their photos, even if their cameras are capable of capturing much more colour information.
Source: XDA Developers
