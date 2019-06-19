YouTuber mods a Tesla Model 3 into a low-riding truck

Some people are not willing to wait for Telsa’s official pickup truck.
YouTuber Simone Giertz bought a Tesla Model 3 and turned it into an odd low-riding truck.
While Tesla has been teasing that it’s building a truck for a long time, it’s still likely years away from being sold.
You can watch the full video below and it details how she turned the Model 3 into a truck.
In the future, she is planning on lifting the truck and adding some other features like an interior lining.
Source: YouTube
