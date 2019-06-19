B.C. government offers residents $850 to buy an e-bike to reduce vehicle use

British Columbia wants to decrease vehicle use by offering residents $850 to buy an electric bike to replace their car, as reported by the CBC.
The government says that 2.5 percent of trips in the province are currently taken by bike. The province wants to double this percentage by 2030.
The B.C. government wants residents to use more active forms of transportation, such as walking and biking instead of driving. To reach this objective, British Columbia NDP Minister of Transportation, Clare Trevena, revealed the ‘Move, Commute, Connect’ plan on June 17th.
“We all have a role to play in protecting our environment and for more and more people that means walking or cycling to get where they’re going,” said Trevena at the Active Transportation Summit, as reported by the CBC.
The plan aims to encourage residents to choose active transportation to reduce the amount of vehicle usage.
Source: CBC
