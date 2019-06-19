Health Canada recalls Pro Charge’s Power Wireless Charging Pads due to burn hazard

Health Canada recalled Pro Charge’s Power Wireless Charging Pads, stating that the product poses a burn hazard.
Approximately 7000 units of the faulty product were sold in Canada. Health Canada says the charging pads can potentially overheat while they are being used and can pose a burn hazard.
Health Canada say that individuals should stop using the product, and should contact New Independent Marketing for a refund.
The recall page describes the product as “an inductive device charger that is circular in shape. It is clear with a black and red plastic center and comes with a black cord for charging.”
The faulty products were sold from November 2018 to May 2019. There have not been any reports of injuries due to the product in the country as of May 23rd.
Source: Government of Canada
