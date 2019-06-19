Lyft is offering $5 off during Pride weekend with promo code

For the second year in a row, Lyft is the official rideshare partner of Pride Toronto. The company will have a float in the Pride Parade with Canada’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race queen, Brooke Lynn Hytes. Hytes was the season 11 runner-up.
“Pride is a fitting way to describe how I’m feeling about this year’s festivities,” said Hytes in a press release. “I’m proud to partner with Lyft at this year’s Pride Toronto Parade in light of how the company is advocating for transgender and non-binary inclusion and equality. I can’t wait to come back home to Toronto to celebrate Pride with my community.”
During the Pride events, Lyft will also offer $5 off with the code ‘PRIDETOR19’ between June 21st and June 23rd. Additionally, for every ride with the code, Lyft will donate $1 to Casey House, up to $5,000. Casey House is Canada’s stand-alone hospital for people with HIV/AIDS.
The Lyft app is the first ridesharing app in Canada and the U.S. that offers pronouns for the transgender and non-binary riders.
Comments