News
PREVIOUS|

Lyft is offering $5 off during Pride weekend with promo code

Jun 19, 2019

6:49 PM EDT

0 comments

For the second year in a row, Lyft is the official rideshare partner of Pride Toronto. The company will have a float in the Pride Parade with Canada’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race queen, Brooke Lynn Hytes. Hytes was the season 11 runner-up.

“Pride is a fitting way to describe how I’m feeling about this year’s festivities,” said Hytes in a press release. “I’m proud to partner with Lyft at this year’s Pride Toronto Parade in light of how the company is advocating for transgender and non-binary inclusion and equality. I can’t wait to come back home to Toronto to celebrate Pride with my community.”

During the Pride events, Lyft will also offer $5 off with the code ‘PRIDETOR19’ between June 21st and June 23rd. Additionally, for every ride with the code, Lyft will donate $1 to Casey House, up to $5,000. Casey House is Canada’s stand-alone hospital for people with HIV/AIDS.

The Lyft app is the first ridesharing app in Canada and the U.S. that offers pronouns for the transgender and non-binary riders.

Related Articles

News

Jun 18, 2019

10:32 AM EDT

Toronto licensing staff recommend mandatory training for ride-sharing services

News

May 31, 2019

9:22 AM EDT

Lyft partners with Pride Toronto and launches pronouns initiative

News

Jun 7, 2019

9:17 AM EDT

Mississauga legalizes Uber and Lyft with permanent regulations

Comments