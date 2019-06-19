Microsoft partners with Kano on build-your-own 2-in-1 Windows PC

Microsoft has partnered with DIY computer kit maker Kano on a build-your-own 2-in-1 Windows PC.
The Kano PC is intended to be an entry-level, affordable computer experience that even kids can get into. To that end, the kit includes all necessary components and detailed instructions on how to build the notebook.
In terms of specs, the Kano PC has an 11.6-inch touchscreen, transparent case back and full-sized keyboard cover, as well as a quad-core 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, 4GB of DDR3L RAM, 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.
Further, the PC sports two USB ports on the board (one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0), an HDMI output, dual-band 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack and microphone.
Thanks to the Microsoft partnership, the Kano PC will come pre-installed with Windows 10 in S mode, as well as Minecraft: Education Edition. Kano will also pack in additional software like How Computers Work, Make Art, the Kano App and Paint 3D.
The Kano PC will cost $399.99 CAD and will ship this October. Pre-orders are now open on Kano’s website.
Via: Pocket-Lint
