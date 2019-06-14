Harvey’s celebrates Raptors, gives Canadians free burger through mobile app

The Raptors are NBA champions and that means free burgers for all. Of course, there is some fine print to the deal Harvey’s has put together.
In celebration of the Raptors’ mind-blowing win over the Warriors, Harvey’s is giving every Canadian the opportunity to eat up a free Angus, Original, or Veggie burger by downloading and using its mobile app. The company notes the offer is available for two full days on June 14th and June 15th and limited to one burger per customer. To score the deal, you’ll have to use the code “CHAMPS” within the app.
“Like all Canadians, we’ve been glued to our TVs watching this incredible run,” said Ken Harrison, director of marketing, Harvey’s Restaurants. “What better way to celebrate Canada’s basketball team than with a Free Angus, Original, or Veggie Burger from our new Harvey’s mobile app, and from a brand that has been true North for 60 years!”
Source: Harvey’s iOS, Android
Comments