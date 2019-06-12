Individuals will spend an average of 800 hours using mobile internet globally in 2019: report

Individuals around the world will spend an average of 800 hours using the mobile internet this year, according to a recent forecast from Zenith Media, a media agency company.
The report outlined that 800 hours equals 33 days without sleeping or pausing. This number will increase to 930 hours, or 39 full days, by 2021, claims Zenith Media.
Zenith Media published its first edition of this report in 2015, when the average amount of time spent by people using the mobile internet was 80 minutes a day. Now, that number has increased to 130 minutes, which is an increase of 13 percent a year.
However, television remains the biggest medium worldwide, as it brings in 167 minutes of viewership a day, according to the report. However, this number is expected to drop to 165 minutes a day by 2021.
Mobile internet usage has increased the amount of time that people spend consuming media, as people will spend 479 minutes a day consuming media this year, as opposed to the 420 minutes reported last year.
Researchers filed this report by surveying changing patterns of media consumption since 2011, and estimated how the patterns will change as time passes.
Source: Zenith Media
