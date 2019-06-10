Business
Minister Ng launches ‘Canada Business’ app aimed at helping small business owners

Jun 10, 2019

1:31 PM EDT

Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, Mary Ng, announced the launch of the Canada Business app that aims to help small business owners navigate government services.

Ng was in Markham, Ontario on June 10th to meet with entrepreneurs and small business owners, where she announced the launch of the app.

The app will help small business owners by providing them with personalized recommendations. It will provide tailored notifications regarding funding applications.

“The Canada Business App is a fantastic tool that will help small business owners access the government programs and services they need simply and quickly. When small businesses in communities across the country succeed, our economy grows and middle-class jobs are created” said Ng in a press release.

Ninety-nine percent of Canadians businesses consist of small and ‘medium-sized’ businesses, according to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. These small businesses employ 10 million Canadians across the country.

The launch of this app comes after the government’s recent efforts to help small business owners, such as reducing the small business tax rate and decreasing regulatory burdens.

The app is available for free download in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Image credit: YouTube (Screenshot)

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

