HTC to announce a new smartphone on June 11

With its ongoing financial troubles and pivot to virtual reality, it’s easy to forget that HTC continues to release smartphones.
Over on its Taiwanese Facebook page, HTC shared that it will announce a new smartphone on June 11th.
Recently uploaded AnTuTu and Geekbench benchmarks suggest HTC’s new phone will ship with a Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie out of the box. The inclusion of the 710 is a strong indication HTC plans to target the Chinese market with its new smartphone, and that the company likely won’t bring the phone to North America.
GSMArena suggests the new device will likely also feature a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution, as well as a 3,930mAh capacity battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 fast charging functionality.
