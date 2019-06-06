News
PREVIOUS

HTC to announce a new smartphone on June 11

Jun 6, 2019

4:32 PM EDT

0 comments

HTC Logo

With its ongoing financial troubles and pivot to virtual reality, it’s easy to forget that HTC continues to release smartphones.

Over on its Taiwanese Facebook page, HTC shared that it will announce a new smartphone on June 11th.

Recently uploaded AnTuTu and Geekbench benchmarks suggest HTC’s new phone will ship with a Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie out of the box. The inclusion of the 710 is a strong indication HTC plans to target the Chinese market with its new smartphone, and that the company likely won’t bring the phone to North America.

GSMArena suggests the new device will likely also feature a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution, as well as a 3,930mAh capacity battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 fast charging functionality.

Source: HTC Via: GSMArena

Related Articles

News

Apr 15, 2019

6:16 PM EDT

Mid-range HTC handset spotted on Geekbench and AnTuTu

News

May 13, 2019

8:03 AM EDT

HTC releases Android Pie update schedule for the U12+, U11 and U11+

News

Apr 8, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

HTC unpublished 14 of its own apps in the last three months

Comments