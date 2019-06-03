The TTC’s first electric bus is now in service

The TTC’s first fully electric bus has begun service on June 3rd, along the 35 Jane route.
It is one of 60 electric buses that the city will obtain by 2020, which will make it one of the largest electric mini-fleets in North America.
The TTC hopes to only purchase electric buses by 2025. By 2040, the TTC hopes to have an electric only bus fleet.
The electric buses will save between $70 million to $80 million annually based on fuel cost.
The federal government is providing around $140 million through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, which will be used to purchase new buses.
“Our city is continuously looking at ways to reduce our carbon emissions, introducing electric buses to our robust fleet is one of the many ways we are advancing the TTC and demonstrating our leadership in becoming an environmentally friendly city,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory in a press release.
The buses operate on ‘green propulsion technology’ with zero tailpipe emissions.
Image credit: Twitter
Source: TTC
