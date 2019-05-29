Federal government announces funding for independent privacy issue research projects

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada’s (OPC) has announced projects that it will fund through its 2019-2020 Contributions Program.
The program provides funding for independent privacy research and related knowledge translation initiatives.
For the 2019-2020 period, the OPC says it will focus on a variety of projects, including “parenting in the digital age, meaningful consent in the context of connected devices, and consent models for health innovators.”
According to the OPC, this year’s funding recipients have been chosen in part because they focus on areas like “the economics of personal information, government surveillance, reputation and privacy, and the body as information.”
To fuel creative output, the OPC says this year’s initiatives will also be featured in design jams, which bring together a variety of experts to take part in collaborative brainstorming activities.
Altogether, the OPC received 27 proposals for the 2019-20 funding cycle of the Contributions Program. Eleven were ultimately chosen, including:
Design Jam on a Modernized Consent Model to Unlock Health Innovation — “This design jam will explore innovative, technological ways to provide real-time meaningful consent in the health sector while protecting individual privacy.”
Young Canadians Speak Out: A Qualitative Research Project on Privacy and Consent — “This project will give Canadian youth the chance to consider, discuss, and design ways of obtaining consent that are clear and meaningful to them, and to share their views directly with representatives of the online platforms they use.”
Privacy Report Card for Parental Control Solutions — “The aim of this project is to examine the security and privacy risks associated with parental control solutions that are commonly used by many Canadian parents to monitor and block content on various electronic devices.”
The full list of 2019-2020 Contributions Program projects can be found here.
