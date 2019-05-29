Bose has unveiled a new pair of over-ear noise cancelling headphones called the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.
The headphones are up for pre-orders in Canada and cost $499.99. They’re set to start shipping on June 30th.
Bose has packed a number of improvements into the new earphones including what the company is calling an unrivalled four-microphone system that can pick up the users voice in noisy rooms.
The mic upgrade is actually really necessary in these headphones since they’re able to connect to Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.
There are 11 levels of noise cancelling in the headphones and you can go through them by tapping on a button on the left earcup. There are touch inputs on the right ear, but they’re for volume and play/pause controls.
The most intriguing aspect of the new headphones is something the company calls Bose AR.
This feature has been in a few Bose products before and it partners with apps and services on your phone to help you navigate the real world. For example, if you use an app called GolfShot the AR functionality will guide you like a virtual caddy.
Other highlights include a 20-hour battery life, fold flat to store in a tapered hard case and you can use Alexa without tapping a button by just saying, “Alexa.”
