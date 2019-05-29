News
Samsung rolls out new patch to fix issues caused by recent S10 update

May 29, 2019

6:39 PM EDT

Galaxy S10

Samsung has pulled a firmware update after it reportedly caused issues for Samsung Galaxy S10 owners.

Recently, Samsung rolled out a firmware update for the S10 that featured improvements to the camera’s night mode, as well as other fixes.

However, some users experienced problems after updating their devices, such as battery drainage, apps restarting and freezing.

Now, the update is no longer available on devices, according to SamMobile.

Additionally, SamMobile spotted a new update in Switzerland with a new XXU1ASE6 patch. It seems that Samsung is first rolling out this patch to users in Europe before sending it to other regions.

As of now, it’s unclear if the update fixed all of the previous issues, however.

Let us know in the comments below if you experienced these concerns and if you have the new update.

Source: SamMobile

