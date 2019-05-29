News
PREVIOUS

Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in June

May 29, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this June.

It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and the movie Shrek have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.

The list of movies leaving Netflix is very short this month, especially in comparison to the content joining the service. 

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in June

Last Chances to watch

  • Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (06/01/2019)
  • Wedding Crashers (06/01/2019)
  • Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 (06/05/2019)
  • American Pie (06/05/2019)

Related Articles

News

May 13, 2019

10:15 AM EDT

Allstate Insurance launches app to help you become a better driver

News

May 28, 2019

12:13 PM EDT

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 3 hits Netflix on June 14

News

May 16, 2019

8:08 AM EDT

Researchers claim they’ve created an app that can detect ear infections

News

Apr 25, 2019

12:54 PM EDT

App Store users are stuck in an endless loop bug when trying to update apps [Update]

Comments