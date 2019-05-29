Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in June

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this June.
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and the movie Shrek have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.
The list of movies leaving Netflix is very short this month, especially in comparison to the content joining the service.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in June
Last Chances to watch
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (06/01/2019)
- Wedding Crashers (06/01/2019)
- Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 (06/05/2019)
- American Pie (06/05/2019)
