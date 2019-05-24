Rogers obtains license for national multilingual and multi-ethnic TV service

News
Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has received a license from the CRTC to operate a nation-wide multi-ethnic TV service in 20 languages, which will provide improved and relevant programming to Canada’s third-language communities.

The service will roll out on September 1st, 2019. It will succeed Rogers’ current OMNI Regional service.

The implementation of the service follows a competitive process in which the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) decided that Rogers best fulfilled the principles set out in its call for applications.

The new service aims to reflect the diverse ethnic and linguistic communities in Canada and offer them additional information programming from a Canadian perspective.

“Being able to watch content in one’s mother tongue adds a sense of belonging for many, enables participation in civic affairs and our democracy, and helps ensure that Canada’s diversity is reflected in our broadcasting system,” CRTC’s chairperson Ian Scott said in a press release.

The CRTC analyzed eight applications for a new national, multilingual discretionary service.

As part of a 2016 decision, TV service providers will not be able to charge more than $25 per month for the basic service package to ensure affordability.

Source: CRTC

