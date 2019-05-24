News
Microsoft extends $1 three month Xbox Game Pass deal until June 10

Games, games, games

May 24, 2019

3:53 PM EDT

Microsoft has once again extended the three months of Game Pass deal for a few more weeks until June 10th.

This means that if you want to give Xbox’s game subscription service a try, you can do so at a super cheap entry cost.

The pass includes hit games like Halo, Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay and about a hundred other games from a variety of developers.

Typically, Game Pass costs $11.99 CAD a month, so this deal saves users about $35 over three months.

Unfourtantly users in Quebec are not eligible for the deal.

Source: Xbox

