Microsoft extends $1 three month Xbox Game Pass deal until June 10

Microsoft has once again extended the three months of Game Pass deal for a few more weeks until June 10th.
This means that if you want to give Xbox’s game subscription service a try, you can do so at a super cheap entry cost.
The pass includes hit games like Halo, Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay and about a hundred other games from a variety of developers.
Typically, Game Pass costs $11.99 CAD a month, so this deal saves users about $35 over three months.
Unfourtantly users in Quebec are not eligible for the deal.
Source: Xbox
